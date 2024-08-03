Eight Charged With Trying To Meet 14-Year-Old Girl For Sex In Santa Rosa County

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with state and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested eight people in a targeted undercover operation aimed at apprehending individuals attempting to exploit children online.

From August 20-23, undercover officers posing as minors on popular social media platforms and chat applications engaged with individuals who made explicit requests for illegal activity. Sheriff Bob Johnson said these suspects, believing they were communicating with a 14-year-old, sent sexually suggestive messages, photos, or videos.

As a result of the operation, eight individuals were arrested upon arriving at a pre-arranged meeting location. An additional eleven suspects are under investigation for various felony offenses related to their online communications with minors.

The suspects were identified as:

Matthew John Short, 27, of Pensacola — obscene communication (two counts), obscene material distribution, public order crimes — released on $25,000 bond

Deevon Keeshawn Henry, 20, of Pensacola– obscene communication (two counts), public order crimes — released on $20,000 bond

Andrew Scott Roach, 31, of Bay Minette– obscene communication (two counts), public order crimes — released on $25,000 bond

Cameron Neely-Dane, 25, of Pace –obscene communication (two counts), public order crimes

Aiden Christopher Harris, 19, of Milton –obscene communication (two counts), public order crimes

Lloyd Ashley Resurreccion, 60, of Fort Walton Beach– obscene communication (two counts), public order crimes — released on $20,000 bond

Shawn Michael Reinhard, 60, of Shalimar– obscene communication (two counts), weapon offense, public order crimes — released on $30,000 bond

Kam’ron Pierre Walker, 26, of Crestview — obscene communication (two counts), weapon offense, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession — released on $47,000 bond

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation with the assistance of FDLE, FBI, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, NCIS, and Air Force Office of Special Operations (Air Force OSI).

Pictured: (Top L-R) Harris, Walker, Short, Reinhard; (Bottom L-R) Resurreccion, Neely-Dane, Roach, Henry.