30,000 Pounds Of Food, Backpacks To Be Distributed Saturday Morning At Olive Baptist

August 2, 2024

Rep. Michelle Salzman and partners will host a Back to School Food Distribution and Backpack Giveaway Saturday at Olive Baptist Church.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Vehicles should not line up earlier than 7 a.m. There will be a designated area for walk-ups.

There will be 30,000 pounds of food for the first 400 families. Backpacks will be available on a first come first served basis with a limit of two per vehicle.

Olive Baptist Church is located at 1836 East Olive Road in Pensacola.

Pictured: A 2023 food giveaway and backpack distribution was held at Gonzalez Baptist Church. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

