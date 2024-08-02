Pensacola Law Firm Namesake, Who Grew Up In Cottage Hill, Passes Away At Age 104

Patrick Emmanuel, one of the namesakes of the law firm Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon , has passed away at the age of 104. He grew up in Cottage Hill in North Escambia.

Patrick was born in Pensacola on January 25, 1920, to George Joseph Emmanuel and Mary Josephine Gibney Emmanuel.

He grew up in Cottage Hill, and attended a two-room schoolhouse, the Cottage Hill Grammar School, which allowed him to skip two grades.

Upon graduation from St. Michael’s High School, Patrick commenced his studies at the University of Florida at age 16. In 1940, he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Since he was too young to accept his Army ROTC commission, Patrick began his legal studies at the University of Florida College of Law. After two years of law school, Patrick served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945. He was assigned to the 630th Tank Destroyer Battalion which was primarily attached to the 28th Infantry Division, the “Keystone” Division.

Patrick’s unit entered the war in Europe on July 24, 1944, when it landed at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France. On August 29, 1944, the battalion marched down the Avenue des Champs-Elysees past the Arc de Triomphe in the parade celebrating the liberation of Paris. That afternoon, they took up front line positions and were again fighting the Germans near St. Denis. His unit helped liberate France, Belgium and Luxembourg. During the battle of Hurtgen Forest, his unit experienced “‘some of the most intense warfare known to man.” Patrick’s unit helped hold the Vossenack Ridge. In this fierce struggle, the Germans began calling the Keystones the “Bloody Bucket” and from that time, the 28th Infantry Division was nicknamed the “Bloody Bucket” Division.

Starting on December 16, 1944, the battalion fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes, one of the major battles of WWII. The unit also fought at Colmar and the Ruhr Pocket. They continued fighting in France and Germany until V-E Day on May 8, 1945. In July of 1945, the 630th Tank Destroyer Battalion was redeployed to the U.S. Patrick was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in the Battle of the Bulge. He was discharged from the Army with the rank of Major upon the conclusion of WWII in Europe.

Patrick completed his L.L.B. (predecessor to J.D.) at the University of Florida College of Law in 1946. Upon graduating, Patrick returned to Pensacola and joined the law firm of Holsberry and Holsberry. In 1947, he was made partner, and the firm’s name was changed to Holsberry, Holsberry and Emmanuel. It later became Emmanuel, Sheppard and Condon, which is celebrating its 111th anniversary this year.

Patrick concentrated his legal practice in real estate, corporate, banking, healthcare law, construction law, wills and estates, and business litigation. He served on the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar from 1968 to 1974, and was reelected in 1982. He served as Florida Bar President-elect from 1984-1985 and as President from 1985-1986. He was President of The Florida Bar Foundation from 1971-1973. He served on the Federal Judicial Nomination Commission of Florida as Chairman and Member from 1974-1981. In 1987, he was awarded The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award. In 2001, The Florida Bar Foundation awarded Patrick its Medal of Honor. Patrick was AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. He was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and the American Bar Association. Patrick retired from the practice of law on May 2, 2014, at the age of 94.

On May 15, 1948, Patrick married the love of his life, Olivia Bobe Cooke. They were married for 74 years. Patrick worked hard to support his family and was able to send his seven children to college. Patrick and Olivia enjoyed traveling, with multiple trips to Chicago, New York, California and Europe. Patrick and Olivia were gracious southern hosts who enjoyed entertaining with many dinner parties in their home. They also enjoyed sitting side-by-side reading their latest books and magazines.

Patrick was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. For many years, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. His church awards included the “Knight of St. Gregory” bestowed by Pope John XXIII in 1960. He twice was honored with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice by Pope John Paul II in 1980 and 2000. He was also named an honorary member of the religious order of the Daughters of Charity in recognition of his service and contributions to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Throughout his life, Patrick was extensively involved in civic activities in the Pensacola community. At the 43rd annual PACE Awards in 2002, the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce gave Patrick its “Spirit of Pensacola” Award. The Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola and the UWF College of Business awarded Patrick its “Ethics in Business” Award in 2004. For many years, Patrick served on the Board of Directors and as pro bono legal counsel for Northwest Florida Children’s Home, and on the Advisory Board of Sacred Heart Hospital.

Patrick is preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Bobe Emmanuel; his parents, George Joseph Emmanuel and Mary Josephine Gibney Emmanuel; his three siblings, Mary Catherine Emmanuel Towery, George Joseph Emmanuel, Jr. and Joseph Brunaugh Emmanuel; and two daughters, Mary Josephine Emmanuel Hanover and Suzanne Emmanuel.

He is survived by six children, Deborah Emmanuel, Patrick G. Emmanuel, Jr. (Christy), Robert Emmanuel (Karen) – all of Pensacola, Barbara Emmanuel (Bernie) of Atlanta, Stephen Emmanuel (Susan) of Tallahassee, and John Emmanuel (Patty) of Tampa; son-in-law, Dennis Hanover in Fort Collins, CO; and his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

“We are eternally grateful for the legacy left by Patrick Emmanuel. He was an inspirational leader and force in the Pensacola community. We wish comfort and peace to Mr. Emannuel’s family during this time,” the firm said in a statement release Tuesday.