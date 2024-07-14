Walnut Hill Man Was The Boss Off The Pensacola Beach Air Show. He’s A Behind The Scenes Look.

A Walnut Hill man was the boss of it all at the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The air boss.

The air boss controls the schedule for all the aerial acts, mass formations, high-speed jet demonstrations and pyrotechnics at every show.

Air Boss Paul Entrekin has the primary responsibility for coordinating all air show operations within the demonstration area and plays a critical role in ensuring a safe, efficient, and entertaining air show every year. All of this while also meeting the latest standard air show regulations.

And he’s been doing it for 31 years.

“I’m sort of the ringmaster of the circus or the orchestra leader if you will. I’m the one that holds the baton while everyone else makes beautiful music,” Entrekin said from his home in Walnut Hill. “I’m the guy that’s responsible for the safety of flight of all the performers, making sure they’re safe in the air and that all our spectators are safe on the ground.”

“If everything goes smoothly and according to plan it’s very simple. But when we have unexpected issues, such as intruders in the air space, or any number of mechanical or physiological issues with the pilots, then things get ramped up a little bit and that’s where I have to earn my bacon as it were.”

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun. I’ve been doing it for such a long time now, it’s second nature, and I work with a really, really good cadre of individuals,” he said. “The civilian performers at the Santa Rosa Island Authority hires are top-notch folks, and of course, the Blues. Nobody does it better than they do.”

For the Pensacola Beach Air Show, he has a bird’s eye view of the beach right at the center of the show on a scissor lift about 30 feet in the air with a multitude of communications devices that allow him to talk to beach rescue responders, the Coast Guard or talk to the planes that are flying — except for the Blue Angels.

He said with both the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds, they operate on their own discrete UHF frequency.

“No one, and I mean no one including the air boss is allowed. We can monitor that frequency, but we’re not allowed to, to talk or say a single word on that frequency. If, if for example, I saw something that needed to be communicated to the boss, Number 8 (the events coordinator) and I are in very close proximity and I would tell Number 8 that we have a situation where I need for them to terminate maneuver. He would then relay that to the maintenance officer or Mo. And Mo is the only one that has direct calm with the boss. And he would say, hey boss, we’ve got this situation needs to be to terminate after this maneuver is safe and complete.”

“The exception to that is if I call a ‘knock it off’. A knock it off is a safety of flight issue that means stop what you are doing this very second. I would pass my knock it off to Number 8 who would pass it to the Mo,” he said. “They would stop what they’re doing, and they would orbit and then we talk it about it later.”

Even after three decades, there’s one special moment in the Blue Angels’ performance that is still his favorite.

“When they cross at center point where timing and altitude are absolutely critical. And they are their own worst critics. They scrutinize down to the nth degree, and there is no such thing as a perfect show. They are always striving to do it just a little bit better. When from my vantage point, when I see what’s an almost perfect hit, meaning that the solos have arrived at center point at exactly the same time at the perfect altitude.”

“When it looks like just a tremendously close call usually that makes me grin. I like that part of the show best, he said.

Interest in the Blue Angels is up this year following “The Blue Angels” movie on Amazon Prime. And Entrekin says it’s actually a great movie that accurately represents our hometown Blue Angels.

“”I thought it was great. (Producer) Greg Wooldridge was one of my favorite bosses of the teams back in the day and he was an executive producer for that, and I think he did a fantastic job,” he said about the movie. “His fingerprints were all over the thing, and you could really tell that an insider had steered the production of that film. And so, I thought it was very well done.”

A 1976 graduate of Auburn University, Entrekin was commissioned as a U.S. Marine Corps officer in 1977 and designated a Naval Aviator in 1980. During his military career he became carrier qualified, flying both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. He was an instructor pilot until leaving active duty in 1986 and then retained reserve status with the Defense Intelligence Agency as a clandestine operative until retiring after Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1991.

No stranger to the air show world nor pushing boundaries, Entrekin soon was nicknamed “The Bandit,” after becoming the first civilian pilot to own and fly a Russian MiG aircraft. He founded Entrekin Aviation as a full-time air show pilot in 1986. He holds multiple U.S. and world airspeed records and is recognized on the National Aviation and Space Exploration Wall of Honor.

Entrekin also flew for Delta Air Lines for 30 years before his retirement, and over the years has authored a number of books including, “Mighty Hands,” his bestseller “Mr. MiG,” and his most recent children’s book entitled, “Jasper and the Christmas Faeries” set at his Walnut Hill ranch.

Pictured top: Pensacola Beach Air Show Air Boss Paul Entrekin.