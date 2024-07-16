Walnut Hill Man, Three Others Charged After Alleged Overdose On Embalming Fluid, GHB

A Walnut Hill man and three others were charged after he allegedly overdosed on GHB and embalming fluid.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, the Police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Beck Street in reference to a possible drug overdose. The responding officer encountered several people on the property and was informed the unconscious person drank a cocktail consisting of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and embalming fluid, a combination police said is commonly known as “Scoot”.

During the officer’s interaction with the other individuals at the scene he discovered there might be additional narcotics in camper on the property. The officer contacted Atmore Police narcotics investigators who obtained a search warrant.

Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said investigators executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, numerous other items that have yet to be identified and numerous other items that are commonly used to ingest narcotics.

After being treated and released from the hospital, 29-year-old Shawn Michael Boutwell of Walnut Hill was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Anita Whiting, age 35 of Atmore, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

McMann said Whiting claimed to have overdosed and was transported to the Atmore Community Hospital. He said she became irate and confrontational with hospital staff when she thought law enforcement was not present.

Police also charged 47-year-old Amy Jo Louise Nelson of Dayton Beach and 44-year-old Jonathan Alexander Schinasi of Lake Butler, Florida, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pictured clockwise: Boutwell, Whiting, Schinasi and Nelson.