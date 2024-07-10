Unrelated I-10 Crashes Near Madison, Florida, Claim Lives Of Century Woman, Atmore Man

Unrelated crashes on I-10 in Madison County have claimed the lives of a Century woman and an Atmore man this month.

According to local media citing Florida Highway Patrol reports, both crashes happened near the Madison, Florida, exit, about 55 miles east of Tallahassee.

Century Resident Fatality

A 78-year-old Century woman was killed in a multiple vehicle crash about 5 p.m. on July 1 near the Madison exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a heavy rainstorm in the Madison area has diminished visibility and led to standing water on the interstate. FHP said the driver of a car failed to slow down and hit standing water. The car hydroplaned and struck a vehicle that had pulled over and stopped in the emergency lane.

The Century woman was the left-rear passenger in the first car; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The front right passenger was transported to a a Tallahassee hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Atmore Resident Fatality

An unrelated single crash also on I-10 near the Madison exit about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 claimed the life of a 56-year-old Atmore man.

FHP said the man was towing a boat when he drove his truck off the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck reentered the travel lanes and jackknifed before colliding with a guardrail.

FHP has not released any names from either crash.