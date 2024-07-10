Unrelated I-10 Crashes Near Madison, Florida, Claim Lives Of Century Woman, Atmore Man

July 10, 2024

Unrelated crashes on I-10 in Madison County have claimed the lives of a Century woman and an Atmore man this month.

According to local media citing Florida Highway Patrol reports, both crashes happened near the Madison, Florida, exit, about 55 miles east of Tallahassee.

Century Resident Fatality

A 78-year-old Century woman was killed in a multiple vehicle crash about 5 p.m. on July 1 near the Madison exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a heavy rainstorm in the Madison area has diminished visibility and led to standing water on the interstate. FHP said the driver of a car failed to slow down and hit standing water. The car hydroplaned and struck a vehicle that had pulled over and stopped in the emergency lane.

The Century woman was the left-rear passenger in the first car; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The front right passenger was transported to a a Tallahassee hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Atmore Resident Fatality

An unrelated single crash also on I-10 near the Madison exit about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 claimed the life of a 56-year-old Atmore man.

FHP said the man was towing a boat when he drove his truck off the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck reentered the travel lanes and jackknifed before colliding with a guardrail.

FHP has not released any names from either crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 