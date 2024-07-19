Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Anthony Pleasant Meet & Greet, Catfish Fundraiser Saturday In Century

July 19, 2024

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Century native Anthony Pleasant will return to the park that bears his name for a youth football fundraiser Saturday.

Blackcats Black & Gold Night will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Anthony Pleasant Park off East Highway 4 in Century.

Catfish plates will be available for $14 each with preorder pick up at 6 p.m. Limited plates are available. Call or text Kaley at (850) 417-0412 to order. All proceeds will got to Century Blackcats Football & Cheer.

Admission is free.

A meet and greet with by held with Anthony Pleasant, and there will be flag football games for all ages.

Pictured: Sporting a “Blackcats Pride” hat, two-time Super Bowl champion and Century native Anthony Pleasant speaks to the Northview Chiefs football team in October 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

