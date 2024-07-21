Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Inspires Local Youth Athletes (With Photo Gallery)

July 21, 2024

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Century native Anthony Pleasant returned to the park that bears his name for a youth football fundraiser Saturday, offering potentially life changing advice to young athletes.

Pleasant, a 1986 graduate of Century High School,  played defense for the New England Patriots when they won two Super Bowls.

He told the youth following a flag football game that it does not matter that they attend a small school and live in small towns. He said success in football — and life — is about a willingness to work hard and be dedicated.

“When you are playing football, you’ve got to be committed,” he said.  “To play this game, you’ve got to be fully committed.

Pleasant urged the youth to always compete at their best, and listen to their coaches.

Before the NFL, Pleaseant through the would go through college playing basketball, but his coaches convinced him that he was better at football.

And they were right.

“Your coaches see things in your that you don’t see in yourself. They may see the potential you have, and you don’t even see it.” Pleasant said. “Anytime your coach is trying to tell you something, listen to him because he may see something in you. You don’t know what coach in your life career is going to speak to your destination.”

Pleasant attended a Century Blackcats youth football fundraiser at Anthony Pleasant Park, where he held a meet and greet. He’s in town for an upcoming Century High School reunion, spent time with high school classmate reminiscing about this time as a Century Blackcat.

  1. Molino resident on July 21st, 2024 1:45 am

    Giving back is such a wonderful thing.





