TSA Precheck Enrollment This Week At Pensacola Airport

The popular Transportation Security Administration PreCheck expedited screening program at a TSA PreCheck Temporary Enrollment Center is at the Pensacola International Airport through Friday. An appointment is required.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. TSA PreCheck is currently available at more than 200 airports with over 85 participating airlines nationwide.

The Temporary Enrollment Center at the Pensacola airport will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m daily through Friday, July 12. It is located in the airport administration office on the second floor of Pensacola International Airport at 2430 Airport Boulevard.

Travelers must apply online and make an appointment for the TSA PreCheck Temporary Enrollment Center at Pensacola International Airport.

Follow these steps to enroll:

Click here to access the application page

Click “Apply Now”

Fill out the steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen

Type in your location in the zip code/City/Airport Code box

Choose location “Pop Up: PNS, 7/8-7/12” and click “Next”

Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out).

Once all online appointment slots are filled, TSA will accept a limited number of walk-ins until capacity is reached.

To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. The TSA PreCheck program is only open to U.S. Citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents. Proper documentation must be provided.

The application process is completed on-site, where TSA captures fingerprints for a background check and collects the $78 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, debit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck and review a list of documents to bring to the Enrollment Center, visit the TSA website.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.