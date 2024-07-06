Troopers Release Details In July 4 Wreck That Killed Man In Escambia, Alabama

July 6, 2024

The victim of a fatal crash July 4 in Escambia County, Alabama, has been identified as a Missouri man.

Alabama State Troopers released details Friday night about the Thursday crash.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 31 and Old Highway 31, near the new Pollard Dollar General and claimed the life of a Higginsville, Missouri, man.

Troopers aid the crash occurred when the 2017 Jeep Liberty driven by 60-year-old Shirley A. Moore, 60 of Higginsville struck the 2020 Ram 1500 driven by 36-year-old Demetruis L. Preyer of Pensacola. After the initial collision, the Jeep was struck by the 2020 Hyundai Sonata driven by 55-year-old Carolyn A. Albert of Atmore. A passenger in the Jeep, 69-year-old William H. Moore of Higginsville, Missouri, was seriously injured.

Moore was transported to D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton where he later died.

Albert and Shirley Moore were flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Troopers said Shirley Moore was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Preyer was transported by ambulance D.W. McMillan in Brewton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 