Troopers Release Details In July 4 Wreck That Killed Man In Escambia, Alabama

The victim of a fatal crash July 4 in Escambia County, Alabama, has been identified as a Missouri man.

Alabama State Troopers released details Friday night about the Thursday crash.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 31 and Old Highway 31, near the new Pollard Dollar General and claimed the life of a Higginsville, Missouri, man.

Troopers aid the crash occurred when the 2017 Jeep Liberty driven by 60-year-old Shirley A. Moore, 60 of Higginsville struck the 2020 Ram 1500 driven by 36-year-old Demetruis L. Preyer of Pensacola. After the initial collision, the Jeep was struck by the 2020 Hyundai Sonata driven by 55-year-old Carolyn A. Albert of Atmore. A passenger in the Jeep, 69-year-old William H. Moore of Higginsville, Missouri, was seriously injured.

Moore was transported to D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton where he later died.

Albert and Shirley Moore were flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Troopers said Shirley Moore was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Preyer was transported by ambulance D.W. McMillan in Brewton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.