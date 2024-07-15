Suspect, 19, Indicted For Fatal Drive-By Shooting Of 70-Year-Old

July 15, 2024

A 19-year-old man has been indicted for the fatal drive-by shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Escambia County last month.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Monday that Jaquaris Ethridge was indicted by Escambia County grand jury on charges of:

– first degree premeditated murder
- shooting at or into a building
- fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed
– possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent under 24 years of age

The shooting that ultimately claimed the life of 70-year-old Myra Haynes happened June 24 before a high-speed chase.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver on the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay. Three suspects — Ethridge, Terrance Gross Jr. and Trevion Moton — jumped off the bridge. Morton died from the jump, and Etheridge was captured. Gross Jr. remains in Webb County Jail in Texas awaiting extradition back to Escambia County on several warrants related to the shooting.

Etheridge remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond awaiting arraignment on Friday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 