Suspect, 19, Indicted For Fatal Drive-By Shooting Of 70-Year-Old

A 19-year-old man has been indicted for the fatal drive-by shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Escambia County last month.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Monday that Jaquaris Ethridge was indicted by Escambia County grand jury on charges of:

— – first degree premeditated murder

— - shooting at or into a building

— - fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed

— – possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent under 24 years of age

The shooting that ultimately claimed the life of 70-year-old Myra Haynes happened June 24 before a high-speed chase.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver on the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay. Three suspects — Ethridge, Terrance Gross Jr. and Trevion Moton — jumped off the bridge. Morton died from the jump, and Etheridge was captured. Gross Jr. remains in Webb County Jail in Texas awaiting extradition back to Escambia County on several warrants related to the shooting.

Etheridge remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond awaiting arraignment on Friday.