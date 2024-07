Search Underway For Missing, Endangered 4-Year-Old In Molino

A search is underway Tuesday morning for missing and endangered 4-year-old boy in Molino.

Darrel Beck was last seen Tuesday morning in 5000 block of Barrineau Park School Road. He was wearing a Batman shirt and a diaper. Darrel has blonde hair and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.