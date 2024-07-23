Santa Rosa Sheriff Issues Contractor Fraud Alert After Arrest

July 23, 2024

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff Office has issued a fraud alert to the public for 34-year-old Aron Carrillo.

Carrillo has been charged with grand theft, two counts of contracting without a license and failing to obtain building permits throughout the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and Louisiana. SRSO said he operated under the business name Tres Carrillos LLC.

Investigators said Carillo took $19,000 for a job which required a contractor license and electrical license, but he also failed to obtain the proper permits and permit inspections for the job. They said he caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the house he worked on including potentially damaging the support beams vital to the house’s structural integrity.

Charges are also pending in other Florida counties for similar incidents involving Carrillo.

Carrillo was arrested and is currently held in the Gadsden County Jail awaiting extradition.

“We are encouraging anyone who previously conducted business Aron Carrillo or Tres Carrillos LLC to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff Office with information related to any work conducted by him,” the agency said.

Written by William Reynolds 

 