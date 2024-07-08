Rep. Salzman To Host Constituent Services Day Tuesday With Multiple Officials, Agencies

The office of Florida House Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours on Tuesday, July 9 to assist constituents with casework issues. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

In addition to elected offices, the event will include representatives from the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Pensacola Vet center, and VA services from the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

“I am excited to host this upcoming community outreach event. It gives elected officials the opportunity to reach out to our constituents and help with their government related issues,” Salzman said.

The Constituent Services Day event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at “The Table” located at 275 West Airport Blvd, Unit B in Pensacola.

Pictured: Rep. Michelle Salzman hosted a Constituent Services Day last June at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church. File photos.