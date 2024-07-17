Pedestrian Checking Trailer Tire Struck By Car In Two Vehicle Crash Near Century

A 78-year old local man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Century.

The man, who was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup pulling an empty trailer, pulled over with the vehicle partially in the roadway to check a tire about 6:55 a.m. on on West Highway 4 just east of Lake Stone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Charger driven by a 63-year old Century woman stopped in the roadway about five feet from the truck and trailer according to FHP. A 16-year old Century boy driving a red vehicle “failed to react in time” and collided with the Dodge Charger, troopers said. The Charger was pushed onto the shoulder where it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported by Escambia County EMS to the McDavid Fire Station and then airlifted by Aircare helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

The other drivers were not injured.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.