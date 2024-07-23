North Escambia Athletes Place In USA Volleyball Beach National Championships

July 23, 2024

Three athletes from North Escambia participated in the 2024 USA Volleyball Beach National Championships Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

Hartlie Bowman of Molino, who attends Beulah Academy of Science, and her partner Lily Hassell of Gulf breeze places first in the 12U bracket.

Emma Bowman of Molino, who attends Northview High School, and her partner Jayla Templeman from Beulah, who attends Tate High School, finished tied for fifth place in 14U.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

