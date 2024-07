No Serious Injuries In Highway 29, Archer Road Crash

There were no serious injuries reported in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at Archer Road and Highway 29 southbound.

The crash left one vehicle on its roof.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released details.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photo by James Chastang, click to enlarge.