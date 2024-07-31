New Baldwin County Road 112 Closure To Impact Drivers From Escambia County

A portion of a draining project has been complete on Baldwin County Road 112, but a new closure beginning Wednesday will impact drivers traveling from Escambia County, Florida, for the next week.

Baldwin County Road 112 will be closed southeast of Barrineau Park Road at Patience Lane (toward Muscogee Road in Florida) from until August 7, with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road in Florida.

Highway 112 to the northwest of Barrineau Park Road (toward Bay Minette) has reopened, according to officials.

The roadway closures are for work on drainage improvements, according to the Baldwin County Highway Department.

Inclement weather may impact the closure dates.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.