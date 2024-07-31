New Baldwin County Road 112 Closure To Impact Drivers From Escambia County

July 31, 2024

A portion of a draining project has been complete on Baldwin County Road 112, but a new closure beginning Wednesday will impact drivers traveling from Escambia County, Florida, for the next week.

Baldwin County Road 112 will be closed southeast of Barrineau Park Road at Patience Lane (toward Muscogee Road in Florida) from until August 7, with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road  in Florida.

Highway 112 to the northwest of Barrineau Park Road (toward Bay Minette) has reopened, according to officials.

The roadway closures are for work on drainage improvements, according to the Baldwin County Highway Department.

Inclement weather may impact the closure dates.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 