Mark Your Calendars For Upcoming School Orientations

Mark your calendars; here is the schedule of upcoming orientations for public schools in Escambia County.

The first day of school in Escambia County is Monday, August 12.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Escambia County elementary schools will hold orientations on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 .m. At most schools, students will be able to meet their teachers, drop off supplies and see their classrooms.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Sixth grade and new student orientations:

Ransom Middle — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. – noon

Ernest Ward — Wednesday, August 8 — 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Beulah — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. noon

Bailey — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m

Bellview — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m.

Brown-Barge — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. – noon

Ferry Pass — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m.

Workman — Wednesday, August 7 — 11:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Ninth grade and new student orientations:

Northview — Thursday, August 8 — 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Tate — Thursday, August 8 — 1 – 3 p.m.

West Florida — Saturday, August 10 — 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pine Forest — Saturday, August 10 — 9 a.m. – noon

Escambia — Thursday, August 1 — by last name: A-L, 9-10 a.m.; M-Z, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pensacola — Tuesday, August 6 — 9 a.m.

Washington — Saturday, August 10 — 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Pine Forest will hold a back t0 school orientation for other grades Saturday, August 10 — 9 a.m. – noon. Washington will hold a back t0 school orientation for other grades on Monday, August 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.