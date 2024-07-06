Manna Donut Strike Nets Over 42K Meals For Those In Need

The numbers are in, and it was a record-breaking 2024 Donut Strike for Mann with over 42,000 healthy meals raised.

Local law enforcement and fire departments teamed up again to fight hunger. During the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna eight agencies across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties collected food and funds, raising the equivalent of 42,217 healthy meals for hungry neighbors in need served by Manna Food Bank. This year’s event brings first responders’ total contributions since 2017 to more than 202,200 healthy meals for children and families in need.

“Local law enforcement and firefighters are not only our everyday heroes; they’re our hunger heroes too,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “Families are struggling to make ends meet this summer. Our first responders have generously answered the call to impact change for their neighbors in need.”

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

First responders went on strike against the disc-shaped delicacies from June 26 through June 28 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Mann before indulging the sweet circular treats again on July 2.

Pictured: The Donut Strike for Manna last at the Cantonment Winn Dixie, Ensley Walmart and Beulah Publix. NorthEScambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and submitted, click to enlarge.