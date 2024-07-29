Man Killed In Highway 4 Crash Near Jay

A Milton man was killed early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash just east of Jay.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 64-year-old man was traveling east on Highway 4 near Pitnic Road when he left the roadway and overturned and collided with several trees. The vehicle came to rest on its left side on the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened about 2:27 a.m.

Further details, including the man’s name, were not released by FHP.