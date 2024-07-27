John Raymond Yvarra

July 27, 2024

John Raymond Yvarra, 67, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away July 21, 2024. He was born in Ventura, California on July 23, 1957 to Consuelo Perez and Edward Rudolph Yvarra. John worked as a golf
course superintendent in design and landscaping for Marcus Pointe Golf Club Pensacola and The Martines Corporation.

He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America, Okaloosa Rugby (RFC). He had a passion for his grandchildren, and sports of any kind. John was preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo Perez and Edward Rudolph Yvarra; son, Timothy Lane Scherer.

May you rest in peace, your legacy will be continued among us, with your loving spirit carried on by his wife, Patricia Yvarra; his children, Melissa Hadder, James Hadder, Damen Hadder, Gabrielle Hadder and Christian Raymond Hadder; and numerous grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Edward (Rebecca) Yvarra his two sisters, Marian Page, Chris Yvarra and little brother Pat and Robin Yvarra; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment.

