Hurricane Beryl Continues Across The Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl continues across the Caribbean, according to the National Weather Service, and will threaten Jamaica on Wednesday

The hurricane center forecasts that Beryl will weaken after reaching Jamaica but remain a strong hurricane.

Beryl will possibly bring increased swells, rip currents and dangerous conditions at beaches along the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend, but no other serious North Escambia area impacts are expected.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.