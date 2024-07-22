Highway 4, Highway 168 Bridges Across North Escambia Remain Closed. Here’s An Update.

Two frequently traveled east-west routes across the extreme northern part of Escambia County remain closed due to bridges closures.

The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch, about three-quarters of a mile east of Pine Barren Road near Bratt, was closed July 3 after it failed a state inspection. When NorthEscambia.com photographed the bridge late shortly after the closure, it was obvious that at least one wooden support was extremely deteriorated and almost completely broken in two.

District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said Sunday it is expected to take about 90 days for the Highway 168 bridge repairs, but there’s always hope the fix could be completed in less time.

Highway 168 and the bridge have served as a vital link between Bratt and Century since the closure of an 81-year-old Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek in July 2023.

Now, Bratt Road Bratt to Byrneville is the detour for both Highway 4 and Highway 168. Drivers from Highway 168 will also use Pine Barren Road to the west and Raines Road to the east to reach Bratt Road.

The latest estimate is that a new bridge on Highway 4 will reopen in late July. Sunday evening, the bridge appeared complete, but work remained to prepare and pave the approaches as well as finish shoulder work.

While not the “official” detour, many local residents have been using Highway 168 as a detour for Highway 4.

Average daily traffic in 2021 was 550 vehicles per day on the Highway 168 bridge. However, traffic is likely significantly higher now the closure of the Highway 4 bridge for replacement. The average daily traffic count on the Highway 4 bridge was 1,800 vehicles per day prior to its closure.

Pictured above: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek Sunday evening. Pictured below: The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch on July 3, 2024. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.