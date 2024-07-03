Heat Advisory For Wednesday, Chance Of Rain

A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday with heat index values up to 111 degrees expected.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 106. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.