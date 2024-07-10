Furious Finish Sends Wahoos To 6-4 Comeback Win In Rocket City

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos came to life late, scoring six runs in the final two innings to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-4 in comeback fashion on Tuesday night.

Jakob Marsee ignited a comeback with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Cody Morissette tied the game with a two-run blast of his own in the ninth. After an infield error kept the rally alive, Jacob Berry continued his hot streak with a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning as the Blue Wahoos took the opener over the Trash Pandas.

Trash Pandas starter Chase Chaney scattered three singles over 7.0 shutout innings, and Rocket City held a 4-0 lead heading to the top of the eighth.

Adam Laskey (L, 3-3) escaped with three earned runs allowed on a season-high 10 hits over 3.2 innings in his start for the Blue Wahoos. In the first inning, RBI singles from Eric Wagaman and Tyler Payne put the Trash Pandas up 2-0. Nelson Rada added an RBI single in the fourth to force Laskey from the game, and Payne laced his second RBI single of the night off reliever Tyler Eckberg in the fifth inning.

Justin King, signed as a free agent by the Marlins last week, impressed in his Blue Wahoos debut with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning.

The game was paused in the bottom of the eighth inning as intense rain moved through the area. After a 34-minute delay, the game resumed as Raffi Vizcaíno (W, 4-2) breezed through the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Zach Zubia led off with a double against Camden Minacci (L, 0-1) before Morissette hit the game-tying, two-run homer. A pair of outs followed before Diego Infante reached on a throwing error from first baseman Sam Brown to keep the inning alive. Joe Mack singled and Paul McIntosh walked to load the bases for Berry, who ripped the first pitch he saw into the right field corner for the game-winning two-run double.

Vizcaíno issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, but buckled down to seal the Blue Wahoos win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Wednesday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.