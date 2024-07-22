Free Summer Lunch Available For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

July 22, 2024

>

Free summer lunches for youth are continuing at West Florida Public Libraries locations.

The libraries serve free lunch for youth 18 years of age and younger at all library locations Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. through a partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Disabled individuals are 19 and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals.

A special rural grab-and-go version of the program is available at the Century and Molino library locations.

Cafeteria style lunch is hosted at the Pensacola, Tryon, Westside, Southwest and Bellview libraries. Food at these locations must be consumed on-site.

The program will continue through Friday, August 2.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

