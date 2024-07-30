Florida Highway Patrol Rockets To Victory In National Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

July 30, 2024

For the second year in a row, Florida Highway Patrol has won the American Association of State Troopers annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

“This year, we took the competition to new heights and were able to showcase Florida’s Space Coast,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I am proud of my team and grateful for the incredible support we have seen from our public safety partners, state leaders, and most importantly, our citizens. Thank you for backing the black and tan.”

For the contest, FHP was able to secure a photo taken at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex on April 18, 2024, during the final liftoff of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy.

The competition, which kicked off on July 15, 2024, saw a record 49 states participate. Over the course of two weeks, each state rallied its citizens to cast their votes.

