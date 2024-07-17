Failed Urban Development Centery YouthFirst Program Finally Repays Unsecured Loan From Century

July 17, 2024

The Urban Development Center (UDC) has finally paid off what started as an unsecured $61,925 loan for the YouthFirst Century program that suffered a complete funding cut by the Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT).

Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said Tuesday that UDC and CEO Dr. Jessica Griffen recently made a final $10,925 payment.

“She is done and complete with the grant, the loan upfront money that we as a town rendered to her,” Gomez said. “I would like to commend Dr. Griffen and the urban league for fulfilling their obligation.”

NorthEscambia.com has submitted a public records request for proof of the payment. We will let you know if the town does not respond.

Last year, Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18. They requested to lower their target age group to just 5-years old, but that was also denied by ECT.

The Town of Century fronted an unsecured $61,925 loan to UDC to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The loan was to be repaid by December 31, 2023, but the town council previously approved an extension to March 31, 2024.

Griffen then requested another extension to pay until May 31, 2024, “citing continual slow financial receivables for delay”. In June, the Century Town Council unanimously extended the payment due date to July 8 after a $11,000 payment.

Pictured: The Urban Development Center’s Dr. Jessica Griffen introduces YouthFirst Century to a group at the Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church in Century in February 2023. NorthEscambia.com file photo. click to enlarge .

