Escambia Man Gets Life Sentence For Murdering Roommate Before Staging Her Drowning

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his roommate before staging the scene to make it appear she drowned in a small water feature in a yard.

James Edwards Hicks, 62, was sentenced to by Judge Linda Nobles after he was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of second degree murder.

The jury found that, on August 12th, 2022, James Hicks killed his roommate, 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams, and then staged a scene to make it appear as if she had drowned herself in a small garden pond in the front yard. During the death investigation, Hicks stated that his roommate had been emotional and depressed for weeks, and that he thought she committed suicide.

The jury was presented with evidence from the scene, death investigation, neighbors and family members, and the medical examiner who determined the victim’s death was the result of homicide.