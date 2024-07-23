Escambia Man Gets 10 Years On Firearms And Financial Racketeering Charges

An Escambia County man was sentenced to a decade in state prison for on firearms and financial crime charges.

A jury found Ramon Borner guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Circuit Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced Borner to 10 years state prison.

On August 16, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Borner’s residence as part of an economic crime investigation into a large check fraud ring. Persecutors said he was found in possession of an AR style firearm under the bed and a pistol in a drawer.

He also entered a plea to racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and an additional count of felony in possession of a firearm for another AR style firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the additional charges to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $89,639.15 in restitution to the victims.