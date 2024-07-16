Escambia Man, 77, Charged With Shooting Multiple Rounds At Santa Rosa County SWAT

A 77-year-old Escambia County man has been charged after allegedly firing nine rounds at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team on Saturday.

Clifford Whennen was charged with:

fleeing and eluding

resisting arrest

aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (five counts)

firing weapon

criminal mischief

probation violation (two counts)

On Saturday, Milton Police Department responded to a reckless driver complaint on Glover Lane where they located a vehicle driven by and uncooperative Whennen. The MPD officer called for assistance from SRSO, which blocked the vehicle in. They said Whennen had an active felony warrant and was known for recent threats to law enforcement.

“The suspect had an active felony warrant and recent threats to law enforcement. The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm pointed at his head. Deputies attempted to have Whennen drop the firearm, but he refused and reentered the backseat of his vehicle,” said Kylie Blankenship, SRSO assistant public information officer, said.

“Due to Whennen being barricaded with a firearm, SRSO SWAT responded to the scene with an armored rescue vehicle (Bearcat). Failed negotiations were continued, and less lethal munitions were deployed within the vehicle,” Blankenship added. “Upon deployment of less lethal munitions, Whennen immediately shot seven rounds in the direction of law enforcement. The armored rescue vehicle thankfully protected the Deputies inside from being hit by these lethal rounds.”

After several deployments of less lethal munition from SRSO SWAT, Whennen surrendered. He was treated at a local hospital for cuts caused by broken glass. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bound due to two probation violation warrants.