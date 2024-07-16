Escambia (AL) Volunteer Fire Departments Receive State Grant, Present Service Awards

The Escambia County Volunteer Fire Association recently received a state grant and honored member accomplishments.

State forester David Thomas and Lucas Newbie presented 14 Volunteer Fire Departments with the 2024 Alabama Forestry Grant for $1995.79.

Alabama Reps. Alan Baker and Matthew Hammett attended the association meeting at Elim Baptist Church in the Roberts community. Baker thanked all fire personnel for their commitment to serving communities through Escambia County and stated that Senator Greg Albritton was an important part of the process. Hammett offered his appreciation to each firefighter for stepping up and providing “service above self” in medical emergencies, accidents, fires and natural disasters.

The Association also presented service awards at the meeting as follows:

John Martin Lifetime Achievement Award – Captain Jerry Gehman Nokomis VFD

Career Paid Fire Chief Award – Chief Ronald Peebles Atmore Fire Department

Volunteer Fire Chief Award – Alex Singleton Appleton VFD

Career Paid Firefighter Award – Captain Louis English Atmore Fire Department

Volunteer Male Firefighter Award – Jerrel Cain Appleton VFD

Volunteer Female Firefighter Award – Elisabeth Evans Wallace VFD

Volunteer Firefighter Rookie of the Year Award – Logan Blake McCall VFD

Volunteer Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Award – Melanie Jett Appleton VFD

There are 24 fire departments in Escambia County with over 285 firefighters.

Pictured top: Representative from the Appleton, Barnett Crossroads, Bradley, Dixie, Dixonville, Lambeth, Little Rock, McCall, McCollough, Nokomis, Ridge Road, Roberts, Wallace and Wawbeek fire departments with state Reps. Alan Baker and Matthew Hammett. Pictured below: Service award winners. Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.