ECSO: McDavid Woman Claims Crockpot ‘Magically Makes Meth”, Charged With Child Neglect

A McDavid woman ha been arrested on battery and child neglect charges.

Courtney Nicole Calder, 34, was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor battery.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, Calder pushed a woman to the ground, causing her to fall onto a child, leaving a bump on the back of his head when he fell into a hardwood floor.

The woman that was allegedly pushed told deputies that she was in a hallway to help her grandchild when Calder started screaming at her and then pushed her with two hands, causing her to fall on the child.

Deputies noted in their report that the child had a bump on the back of his head that was evaluated and cleared by Escambia County EMS.

“I then spoke with Courtney Calder who started talking about a crock pot on her property that magically makes meth and somehow introduces it into her house and how her (relative) is trying to steal her children from her,” the responding deputy wrote in his report. Calder was not accused of any drug-related crimes during the incident.

Calder was arrested on scene, and the Department of Children and Families abuse hotline was notified, the report states.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $4,000.