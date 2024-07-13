Escambia County Public Schools Soliciting Public Input for Wellness Initiatives

Escambia County Public Schools is reviewing its wellness initiatives and is looking for input from district staff members along with members of the community.

A wellness policy’s intent is to promote healthy choices, prevent childhood obesity and to combat the challenges children face if they have poor nutritional habits or not enough activity. A federal law requires each school district participating in the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program to maintain a local wellness policy.

“While the input is being gathered by the Food Services Department, we work with a variety of school district specialists to ensure the policy covers all aspects of student wellness while on campus,” said the district’s Jaleena Davis. “We try our best to look at this program from a team perspective.”

The school district also maintains a School Health and Wellness Advisory Committee (SHWAC) chaired by Dr. Maureen Padden, as well as School Wellness Teams.

If an individual would like to be involved at the district level, they should contact Martha Hanna at (850) 469-5456, or by email at mhanna@ecsdfl.us.

If a member of the community wants to get involved on a School Wellness Team, they are asked to call (850) 316-3962 or email csutherland@ecsdfl.us.