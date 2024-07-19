Darryl Dwayne Goodale

Darryl Dwayne Goodale, a resident of Pace, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 56. He was born on February 29, 1968, in Pensacola, Florida to Nellie Bell Goodale and Carlis Goodale.

Darryl began his law enforcement career as a Camp 5 Road Prison Correctional Officer and later added the duties of an EMT.

Darryl served 28 years in law enforcement simultaneously serving 21 years with the Escambia County Sheriff Department Reserves. He had previously worked 7 ½ years with the Escambia County Road Department. The best part of Darryl’s career was the lifelong friends that he made and the brotherhood that he was a part of. Darry was respected for his dedication and hard work. He approached every task with diligence and integrity, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who worked with him.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, children, family, and friends. He touched so many lives and will be remembered fondly for his kindness, compassion, and loving heart.

Darryl had a love for his 2 children. He was always involved with his children’s sports teams and was passionate about teaching his family to hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors just as he did. They could have never asked for a more supportive Dad. Darryl found much joy in spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Bell Goodale.

Darryl is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shea Guier Goodale; two children, Daulton Riley Goodale and Kylie Reese Goodale; and his father, Carlis Goodale.

Darryl may have left this world too soon, but his love and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.