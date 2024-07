Crash Involving Pickup With Trailer And Boat Closes Part Of I-65

A crash involving a pickup truck towing a trailer with a boat closed one lane of I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama, for about two hours Saturday afternoon.

The outside northbound lane was closed for the cleanup following the 1:12 p.m. crash, according to troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.