Cottage Hill Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Local Magistrate

A Cottage Hill man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of threatening to kill a magistrate.

Jason Lee Sherman, 42 was charged with felony intimidation, sending written or electronic threats. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

NorthEscambia.com was the only media there as law enforcement gathered nearby and traveled to the 1300 block of Williams Ditch Road to service the warrant at Sherman’s home near the corner of Williams Ditch Road and Hollow Point Drive just after 4 p.m.

According to the warrant, Shernab threatened First Judicial Circuit General Magistrate Keith McIver, who works in the family law division.

The State Attorney’s Office alleged the following:

The warrant indicates the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was also assisting the U.S. Secret Service with a separate threat investigation. Sherman told the ECSO investigator that he was displeased with the Social Security Administration, and he had told an employee by phone that he was going to SSA office and cause a scene, teach knife fights in the parking lot or even kill a security guard so that someone would listen to him about his son.

