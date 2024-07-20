Costco Nine Mile Road Plans Set For Development Review Meeting

Plans for a new Costco on Nine Mile Road are now set for their first public approval meeting.

NorthEscambia.com was first to report in June that preliminary plans were filed Monday for a new Costco on Nine Mile Road.

Now, the plans are set for a pre-application meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, before the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The plans filed with Escambia County show the 161,780 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 885 parking spaces at 235 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of a current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store.

The plans show the current buildings being demolished for the new Costco on seven parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The outlying parcels with Well Fargo Bank, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Dairy Queen will remain with the Costco gas station between Sam’s Seafood and Well Fargo.

Thomas Engineering Group of Tampa filed the plans with Escambia County.

The development must go through numerous other steps before a building permit is issued.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.