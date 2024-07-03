Century To Outsource Natural Gas Superintendent Duties To Pensacola Energy

“If you had an emergency, no one is able to respond at this moment,” Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said about any potential natural gas emergency in the town. “No one is able to respond. If it’s a big enough emergency that is beyond the capacity of one of our employees.”

The town does not currently have a superintendent for its natural gas department, but the town council took steps toward rectifying that problem at a Tuesday night meeting.

The council voted to enter into an agreement with Pensacola Energy, which is owned by the City of Pensacola, to provide interim natural gas superintendent services on a temporary basis at a rate up to $75 an hour plus travel expenses. The council’s approved motion gave Gomez the authority to negotiate and execute the agreement with Pensacola Energy but did not require him to present the final agreement to the council for final approval.

According to the town, Century has not had a qualified gas superintendent for “many years”. They previously retained a company called City Services to oversee paperwork and compliance issues.

The council also approved job description to move forward and hire a full-time gas superintendent at $28 per hour, commensurate with experience and qualifications.

