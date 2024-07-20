Blue Wahoos Return From Break; M-Braves Hold On For 5-4 Win

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos returned home from their longest absence and were welcomed by a capacity crowd and a rare Friday night post-game fireworks display.

But opposing pitcher David Fletcher stole the show.

The former Los Angeles Angels infielder, whose teammates included two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, picked up his first career professional win on the mound for the Mississippi Braves, bedeviling with his fluttering knuckleball to help produce a 5-4 victory against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 5,038 saw the first Blue Wahoos home game in 16 days, the largest gap at the bayfront ballpark in franchise history. The fans were treated to a variety of elements, but most notably how well Fletcher continued to fare pitching against the Blue Wahoos in his third start against them.

When Fletcher exited after six innings, the M-Braves had just rallied in the top of that inning. Tyler Tolve blasted a 3-run homer off Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren. Bryson Horne then followed with a one-out single to score Geraldo Quintero with the eventual winning run.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to dent the M-Braves bullpen, which finished the game by allowing just two baserunners in three innings.

Former Pensacola State College pitcher Patrick Halligan, a Virginia native, earned his second save by pitching the final two innings, recording three strikeouts and no walks.

After being gone for awhile, which included the Blue Wahoos having four days off from the Major League Baseball All-Star Game break

With Saturday’s game featuring a first-ever drone show, the Blue Wahoos opted to move the usual Saturday fireworks a day early.

And the crowd included two women, attired in special-made pink shirts, who are traveling the country visiting various minor league ballparks. The shirts included a checklist of cities on the back. They were visited during the game by Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer.

After the M-Braves scored the game’s first run, the Blue Wahoos took a 3-1 lead when loading the bases without a hit. Fletcher walked Jakob Marsee, plunked Shane Sasaki, then hit Paul McIntosh to load the bases.

With two outs, Jacob Berry laced a two-run single, which became a three-run play when McIntosh scored on a throwing error.

In the fourth inning, Nathan Martorella homered off Fletcher.

But just as he had done in his previous two starts, Fletcher battled his way through innings and this time his teammates rallied to set him up for his first win in 13 starts since converting to a knuckleball-throwing right hander.

