Blue Wahoos Get Behind Early, Struggle At Plate As Biscuits Tie Series

written by Bill Vilona

M.D. Johnson has been the Blue Wahoos’ consistent staple on the mound this season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

That connection slipped on this night, setting a tone for an overall tough night in the Blue Wahoos’ 6-1 loss against the Montgomery Biscuits on a “Doggone Tuesday” at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Johnson (3-5), who had allowed just three runs in his last four home starts, sustained his shortest home start, lasting only three innings and giving up four runs from five walks, as the Biscuits jumped to a big lead. All three of his wins this year have been at home.

A crowd of 4,244, which included a big turnout of youth baseball players, who are in town participating in the United States Specialty Sports (USSSA) tournament at two local baseball field complexes, watched the Biscuits even the series on their pitching strength.

The Blue Wahoos did not have multiple baserunners until the ninth inning.

And even that part ended quietly.

After Jakob Marsee, Paul McIntosh and Joe Mack all reached on walks to load the bases with none out, Biscuits reliever Alfredo Zarraga struck out the next three batters in succession. He ended the game by getting Nathan Martorella to swing and miss on a high 3-2 fastball.

The Blue Wahoos got their only run in the fourth inning when Mack hit a one-out double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Diego Infante’s RBI ground out.

The next Blue Wahoos hit was Harrison Spohn’s lead off double in the sixth inning. That was also the Blue Wahoos’ last of four hits in the game.

Montgomery made ballpark history in the top of the ninth when Matthew Dyer stole home – the first time in this ballpark’s 12-year history that any player had achieved a straight steal of home. It was followed by teammate Chandler Simpson scoring on a throwing error by reliever Tyler Eckberg.

The Blue Wahoos have a second chance to win the series in Wednesday’s deciding game of the three-game set at 6:05 p.m. Jeff Lindgren (0-0, 5.79), who first pitched for the Blue Wahoos in 2021 and rejoined the team last week from Triple-A Jacksonville, will be on the mound against Montgomery’s Trevor Martin (0-0, 3.60).

Lindgren began the season with the Blue Wahoos and pitched in five games.

This will be the Blue Wahoos’ Fourth of July themed game with a variety of activities planned, followed by the fireworks display to patriotic music. The two teams will then bus to Montgomery following the game to prepare to Thursday’s July 4 game at Riverwalk Stadium, which starts a three-game series there.

GAME NOTABLES

— More than 600 youth players, their parents and family attended Tuesday’s game on the first day of the USSSA Pensacola Beach Global World Series being held at the Santa Rosa Sportsplex in Pace and the NEP Sports Complex off Nine Mile Round.

The age division categories in the tournament which runs through Sunday are 13-under, 12-under and 10-under and the teams are from eight states – Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana. The teams participated in an opening ceremony style parade before the game.

— Earlier Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos players met with Naval Air Station-Pensacola base commander Capt. Terrence Shashaty, who returned this year to present Navy “call signs” to the players – the military version of nicknames. The group met in the season-ticket lounge in early afternoon to have a fun moment selecting names.

— The Pensacola Roller Gurlz, a roller derby team, greeted fans on the concourse and had table display at the game.

— Even with the hot, humid conditions, many fans took advantage of the opportunity to bring their dogs to the game and there were water bowls placed throughout the concourse for the pups.

