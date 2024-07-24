Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Designated As Only Level One Trauma Center In Panhandle

July 24, 2024

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola has been designated by the Florida Department of Health as the sole provider of Level 1 trauma care in the Florida Panhandle.

“With this designation, we join an elite group of only 11 Florida hospitals offering Level I trauma care,” Ascension said in a release. “We are also the only hospital in the nation to serve as a Level I trauma center for both Florida and Alabama.”

Level I trauma centers offer nearly every surgical and medical specialty at all times to meet the needs of the most complex injuries. Sacred Heart Pensacola’s ER is equipped to provide comprehensive care for all injury-related needs across all ages, from prevention to rehabilitation.

The hospital’s Level I trauma center includes 24-hour, in-house board-certified surgeons and anesthesiologists, over 10 specialty care teams on site and immediately available 24/7, and two neurosurgeons on call 24/7.

“This latest designation was made possible by the unwavering dedication of our trauma team members, who consistently go above and beyond to care for critically injured patients and their families with the highest level of skill, compassion and commitment,” Ascension said.

Ascension Sacred Heart has build two freestanding ERs within the last six years on Nine Mile Road and in Navarre.

“These ERs allow for rapid continuity of care between those communities and the hospital’s main campus, highlighting our commitment to meeting the needs of our communities across Northwest Florida,” the healthy system said.

