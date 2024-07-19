Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed At Atmore Prison For 1998 Shooting Of Father Of Seven

The execution of Alabama death row inmate Keith Edmund Gavin was carried out by lethal injection on Thursday at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

He was pronounced deceased by a physician at 6:32 p.m.

On Wednesday, Gavin had three visitors and no phone calls. On Thursday he had four visitors, no phone calls, refused his breakfast meal, accepted his lunch meal, had a few snacks and refused his final meal. He id not make any special requests.

Gavin was sentenced to death for the 1998 capital murder of William Clinton Clayton, Jr. , in Cherokee County. Clayton was the father of seven and had stopped at an ATM to withdraw money for a date night with his wife.

“After a Cherokee County courier, William Clayton, Jr., finished his day’s work, he stopped at an ATM so he could treat his wife to dinner, only to be robbed of his life by Keith Gavin,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “After receiving a death sentence, Mr. Gavin appealed time after time for years to avoid justice, but failed at every attempt. Today, that justice was finally delivered for Mr. Clayton’s loved ones.

“I offer my prayers for Mr. Clayton’s family and friends who still mourn his loss all these years later,” Ivey said.