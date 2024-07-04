4th of July Gas Prices Likely To Be Higher Than Last Year, AAA Says

July 1, 2024

Florida gas prices jumped nine cents last week. The state average then reversed course, declining seven cents per gallon through the weekend, AAA said.

Sunday’s state average was $3.38 per gallon. That’s 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday travelers paid on Independence Day in 2023.

Escambia County’s average was $3.16 Sunday night, with a low of $2.93 at a station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $2.96 was available Sunday night at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although we have seen some price swings in recent weeks, it’s not likely significant enough to impact people’s travel plans. Oil prices have flattened out, which should limit any significant jumps at the pump in the coming days.”

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 