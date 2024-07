Escambia Commission Cancels This Week’s Meeting

This week’s schedule Escambia County Commission meeting has been canceled.

The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, July 18.

The public forum preceding the meeting was also canceled due to no meeting cancellation.

The next scheduled meeting for the Escambia County Commission is Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Pictured: The July 9, 2024, meeting of the Escambia County Commission.