A Very Good Boy: ECSO K-9 Streeter Awarded Medal Of Courage For Jumping Off Bridge After Suspect

July 19, 2024

Thursday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons presented K-9 Streeter with the Medal of Courage Award.

ECSO K-9 Streeter bravely jumped off the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay on June 24, while he was in the pursuit of three suspects following a drive-by shooting. The 70-year-old victim in that shooting later died.

“This presentation is for K9 Streeter — for his unwavering commitment to duty and his never-give-up attitude, even when facing great danger,” Simmons said.

Streeter was rescued by deputies after he fell 30-40 to a marshy area below the bridge. He was treated that night at an animal hospital and evaluated by a veterinarian. He returned to his normal duty a few days later.

“He’s a bit of a hero because he did what all the men and women at the sheriff’s office do — they don’t stop until they catch the bad guy,” the sheriff said about Streeter. “If you’ve ever been over to that bridge, that’s a pretty good drop.”

The Sheriff’s Medal of Courage is presented to members of the agency for heroic achievement or service in the line of duty.

K-9 Streeter was named after ECSO Corporal Eric Streeter, who was killed in the line of duty in 1984.

Family members of Corporal Streeter were present to see K-9 Streeter receive the award, along with his handler Deputy Kevin Stimmel.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

