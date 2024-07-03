Rabid Fox Bites Atmore Woman Unloading Her Groceries

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a public warning after a rabid fox bit a woman.

“An older Atmore resident was returning from grocery shopping and unloading her vehicle. While holding a loaf of bread in hand, seemingly from out of nowhere, she was attacked and bitten by a fox,” Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health veterinarian, said.

The fox was taken to the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories where it was confirmed positive for rabies. Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if untreated.

“Although rabies is primarily found in wild animals since widespread vaccination of domestic animals began over 70 years ago, it continues to be a public health threat,” Jones said. “Although attacks such as this by rabid wildlife are rather uncommon, it highlights the risk rabies continues poses and hopefully reminds people to be aware of the risks and continue to vaccinate their pets.”

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should exposure occur; thus, vaccinations protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers, officials said.

In addition to vaccination, area residents are advised by the health department to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposures to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.