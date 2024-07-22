Did You Hear The One About The Deputy And The Kangaroo On The Blackwater?

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Hendry took a photo with the kangaroo as he patrolled the Blackwater River over the weekend.

Mr. Bojangles is not wild and was seemingly happy to pose for the photo. He belongs to a local resident.

Photo courtesy Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.