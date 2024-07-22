Did You Hear The One About The Deputy And The Kangaroo On The Blackwater?

July 2, 2024

Did You Hear The One About The Kangaroo On The Blackwater? No joke, for real.

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Hendry took a photo with the kangaroo as he patrolled the Blackwater River over the weekend.

Mr. Bojangles is not wild and was seemingly happy to pose for the photo. He belongs to a local resident.

Photo courtesy Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

