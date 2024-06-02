Woman Charged With Trafficking Meth, Fentanyl After Nine Mile Road Traffic Stop

A woman was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop Saturday morning in Beulah.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Ashley Diane Carter at Nine Mile Road and Bridlewood Road.

Deputies said they found 115 grams of methamphetamine, 31.4 grams of fentanyl, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Carter was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ECSO said Carter also had three active warrants out of Santa Rosa County for two counts of failure to appear for felony charges and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Photos by ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.